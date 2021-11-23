Man charged in October shooting of teenage girl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man wanted in the shooting of a teenager last month and endangering another child.

Antonio A. James, 22, was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. Monday on charges of assault, wanton endangerment and tampering with evidence.

The shootings happened on October 15 in the area of Fegenbush Lane and Norfolk Drive.

An arrest warrant for James states a 17-year-old girl was shot in once in the abdomen. She was taken to UofL Health - University Hospital for treatment.

After police impounded a car belonging to James and obtained a warrant to search it, they found a loaded sub-compact .40 caliber handgun inside the purse of the second girl, a witness to the shooting. When interviewed by police, the witness told detectives James gave the gun to her to hide in her purse after the shooting.

The report goes on to say both the wounded girl and the young witness said James was handling the gun when it went off and the shooting was an accident.

