Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Man charged in October shooting of teenage girl

Antonio A. James, 22, was arrested by Louisville Metro police on charges of assault, wanton...
Antonio A. James, 22, was arrested by Louisville Metro police on charges of assault, wanton endangerment and tampering with evidence. The charges stem from the Oct. 15, 2021 shooting of a 17-year-old girl.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man wanted in the shooting of a teenager last month and endangering another child.

Antonio A. James, 22, was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. Monday on charges of assault, wanton endangerment and tampering with evidence.

The shootings happened on October 15 in the area of Fegenbush Lane and Norfolk Drive.

An arrest warrant for James states a 17-year-old girl was shot in once in the abdomen. She was taken to UofL Health - University Hospital for treatment.

After police impounded a car belonging to James and obtained a warrant to search it, they found a loaded sub-compact .40 caliber handgun inside the purse of the second girl, a witness to the shooting. When interviewed by police, the witness told detectives James gave the gun to her to hide in her purse after the shooting.

The report goes on to say both the wounded girl and the young witness said James was handling the gun when it went off and the shooting was an accident.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret and George Herbig were identified as the two victims killed in a crash on Westport Road.
‘That intersection has just become very, very dangerous’: Neighbor speaks on deadly Westport Road crash
Chelsey Rae Jones, 27, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections November 19...
2nd arrest made Ashby Lane in ambush attack
Name of man who died after crash on I-71 released
Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Cane Run Road near Linwood Avenue around 3 p.m.
Student stabbed on JCPS bus at Cane Run Road
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say

Latest News

Atherton High School in Louisville, KY.
Security increased after student reports gun on Atherton High campus
Here's your forecast from Meteorologist Tawana Andrew.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday Nov. 23, 2021
A look towards downtown Louisville on a sunny day from Jeffersonville.
FORECAST: Sunny but chilly day
WAVE 3 News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE 3 News - Tuesday morning, November 23, 2021