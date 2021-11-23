Security increased after student reports gun on Atherton High campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools are investigation a report of a student with a gun at Atherton High School, but say no weapon has been found at this time.

In a letter to parents, Atherton officials say they received a report from a student that another student had a gun in the possession on school grounds.

The school says they notified Louisville Metro police and began to investigate the report. According to an LMPD spokesperson, their officers are acting in a support role.

The letter says no gun has been found at this time and all students are safe. As a precaution, the school is operating under an increased level of security and the ability of students to move around the building has been restricted.

JCPS is expected to provide and update soon.

