SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/23
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Quiet today and tomorrow with a warmer flow on Wednesday.
Thanksgiving features our rainy setup that may end as a few snowflakes that night but no biggy there.
The weekend will feature a potential clipper but the track on this fast wave is still unclear.
SNOW BOARD
Thanksgiving Night: Rain to flurry?
Late Saturday into Sunday: Rain to Mix or Flurries?
11/30-12/2 Rain or Snow Possible
BOTS!
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.