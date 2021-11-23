Support Local Businesses
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/23

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Quiet today and tomorrow with a warmer flow on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving features our rainy setup that may end as a few snowflakes that night but no biggy there.

The weekend will feature a potential clipper but the track on this fast wave is still unclear.

SNOW BOARD

Thanksgiving Night: Rain to flurry?

Late Saturday into Sunday: Rain to Mix or Flurries?

11/30-12/2 Rain or Snow Possible

BOTS!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

