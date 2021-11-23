UofL and Bellarmine to meet in men’s basketball in 2022-23 and 2023-24

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took the #1 UofL volleyball team to make it happen, but the Cards men’s basketball team will host Derby City rival Bellarmine in both 2022-23 and 2023-24.

UofL needed a site to host an NCAA volleyball regional in December. The KFC Yum! Center was booked with a men’s basketball game against DePaul on Friday, December 10, and a Pentatonix concert on Saturday, December 11.

Bellarmine agreed to move a men’s basketball home game against Asbury from Saturday, December 11, to Thursday, December 9, to free up Freedom Hall for volleyball.

The Knights will now host Asbury on Thursday, December 9, at the KFC Yum! Center. Their Bellarmine court will be put down in the arena.

Bellarmine has not faced UofL since making the move to NCAA Division I last season.

“I know this. I can’t speak for the University of Louisville’s athletes. I know it’s great for our players,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said. “It’s tremendous for our university and in my heart, I know, it’s great for this community. That’s important to me.”

