Washington scores 20 as #10 UK beats Albany 86-61

Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college...
Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Ohio in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Kentucky won 77-59. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WAVE) - SEC Freshman of the Week TyTy Washington matched his career-high with 20 points on Monday night as #10 Kentucky beat Albany (0-5) 86-61 in Rupp Arena.

Washington played 38 minutes and his 7-of-14 from the field, including 2-3 from three. He also pulled down six rebounds and dished out three assists. UK was without Lance Ware and Jacob Toppin, both sidelined by injuries.

Keion Brooks hit 7 of his 11 shots and scored 17 points. He had eight rebounds.

Oscar Tshiebwe was limited to just 22 minutes by foul trouble, but hit all six of his shots for 12 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.

The Cats took control with a 10-0 first half run. Sahvir Wheeler capped the spurt with a drive to the basket for two his 15. He dished out seven assists.

Kellen Grady added 14 points.

“I like this team and this team has a chance,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “I got to do my job and hold them accountable. I don’t care about the clutter. People can say what they want, I got a job to do, and I got to get this team right, cause we have some pieces that can do this.”

The Cats (4-1) are back home on Friday night at 7 p.m. hosting North Florida (1-5).

