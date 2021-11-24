Support Local Businesses
#10 UofL women win 72-32 at Cal Poly

Jeff Walz's news conference at UofL women's basketball media day
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WAVE) - #10 UofL improved to 4-1 with a 72-32 win at Cal Poly (0-2) on Tuesday night.

Liz Dixon led the Cards with 15 points. Kianna Smith added 11. Smith was playing in front of friends and family. Her dad, John, is the men’s basketball head coach at Cal Poly.

“It was great to have her be able to play in front of her friends and family and you know the same thing for Hailey on Saturday night at Washington and just really pleased cause they all get excited for each other and that’s really what I appreciate about them,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said.

Ten different Cards scored and they held the Mustangs to 20% shooting from the field. Cal Poly was 2-17 from three.

UofL visits Colorado State (5-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m.

