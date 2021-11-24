Support Local Businesses
Churchill Downs releases 2022 ‘Art of the Kentucky Derby’

By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs announced the 2022 “Official Art of the Kentucky Derby” is by Kentucky artist Aimee Griffith.

Griffith is the sixth Kentucky artist in a row that has been awarded this honor from Churchill Downs, according to a press release.

The local artist was born and raised in Bardstown and currently lives in Lexington. This year’s artwork utilized watercolor as the primary medium, which Griffith said she prefers.

“The magic is in the mixing and settling of the paint as it dries,” said Griffith.

The paintings she created for Churchill Downs are designed to contrast each other in several ways.

The painting for the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve is intended to reflect the energy and excitement of the infamous two-minute race, according to the release.

Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve
Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve(Churchill Downs)

The Longines Kentucky Oaks painting, on the other hand, was created to showcase the fashion, pageantry and anticipation within the paddock area before a race, the artist said.

Longines Kentucky Oaks
Longines Kentucky Oaks (Churchill Downs)

“This commission challenged me to explore and experiment with my perspective of equestrian art like I’ve not done before,” Griffith said.

“Official Art of the Kentucky Derby” will be featured on the 2022 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks official racing programs and a variety of merchandise, including Derby and Oaks 148 limited edition artist-signed and numbered posters.

Other merchandise featuring the artwork is available at select retail outlets including the Kentucky Derby Museum and www.KentuckyDerbyStore.com.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

