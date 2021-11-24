Support Local Businesses
Driver in critical condition after single-vehicle collision on I-64

One person has been rushed to the hospital after a crash on I-64 near the Gene Snyder on Wednesday afternoon.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has been rushed to the hospital after a crash on I-64 near the Gene Snyder on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-64 East near the 20-mile marker, just past English Station Road, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Police said the vehicle was heading east in the left lane when the driver lost control, crossed two lanes of traffic, and hit a concrete barrier.

The vehicle was occupied by the driver and a single passenger. Mitchell said the driver was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on the passenger’s injuries.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

