FORECAST: Warm and breezy travel day; chilly and rainy Thanksgiving

WEATHER HEADLINES

THANKSGIVING DAY: A cold front brings rain to the region

BLACK FRIDAY: Sunny with near-dawn wind chills in the teens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase as the day goes along ahead of tomorrow’s cold front. Temperatures climb into the 50s this afternoon with the help of southerly wind and some sunshine. Wind gusts near 25 are possible this afternoon and early evening.

Clouds remain overhead tonight as temperatures hold steady or even rise slightly towards sunrise. Spotty showers and drizzle develop early tomorrow morning.

Widespread, steady, heavier rain rolls in towards sunrise Thursday. The rain becomes less intense and more scattered during the afternoon. Temperatures will fall once the cold front moves through around 4 PM.

Light rain gradually ends Thursday night as colder air races in. A few snow flurries can’t be ruled out, but most will miss that potential. Actual temperatures fall into the 20s, with wind chills in the teens by sunrise Friday.

Cold weather is in store for the shoppers on Friday with highs only near 40°. Milder weather is on the way for the weekend.

