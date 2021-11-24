Fred O’Bannon’s children thankful for LMPD, LMPF ‘Shop with a Cop’ adoption

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The construction worker who was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway on Friday leaves behind five kids.

With the holidays coming up, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation will be adopting Fred O’Bannon’s kids for their “Shop with a Cop” holiday program.

Frederion O’Bannon, 14-years old and the youngest of the five, said the support from the LMPF and LMPD makes the O’Bannon children feel warmth and comfort despite their father being taken away in the act of a cold crime.

O’Bannon’s mind has been racing, heart heavy since the shooting. Flooding in his mind is the last conversation with his dad before he died.

”Told him that I love him,” O’Bannon said. “He asked me, ‘Do you want to go to a football game?’ I said ‘Yeah.’ That was the day before it happened.”

O’Bannon is now preparing for his father’s funeral; going through old photos with his four other siblings, reliving the memories that come with them.

“My future is messed up now,” O’Bannon said. “(It’s my) second loss, first my uncle, now my father. It’s a lot. It’s stressing me out.”

O’Bannon said there’s no doubt his dad is with him in spirit. He plans to use that to pursue his dreams of becoming a doctor.

Until then, the community and Louisville Metro Police, along with the LMPF are picking up where O’Bannon left off.

The fundraising organization will be adopting the five O’Bannon kids to be part of their “Shop with a Cop” program, garnering donations for the family.

”Its sad, but I know the people, they got my back,” O’Bannon said.

The community support means a lot more to the O’Bannon kids, as they won’t have their dad there during what would usually be a festive time of year.

The hardest part, O’Bannon said, is he won’t be able to pick up the phone and get to spend the quality time he’s used to with his dad.

”I’d say, come get me, take me fishing, let’s go,” O’Bannon said.

To help Louisville Metro Police Foundation’s “Shop with a Cop” program, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.