Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Fred O’Bannon’s children thankful for LMPD, LMPF ‘Shop with a Cop’ adoption

Construction Worker's Kids Adopted by LMPD, LMPF for "Shop with a Cop"
Construction Worker's Kids Adopted by LMPD, LMPF for "Shop with a Cop"(Family Photo)
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The construction worker who was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway on Friday leaves behind five kids.

With the holidays coming up, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation will be adopting Fred O’Bannon’s kids for their “Shop with a Cop” holiday program.

Frederion O’Bannon, 14-years old and the youngest of the five, said the support from the LMPF and LMPD makes the O’Bannon children feel warmth and comfort despite their father being taken away in the act of a cold crime.

O’Bannon’s mind has been racing, heart heavy since the shooting. Flooding in his mind is the last conversation with his dad before he died.

”Told him that I love him,” O’Bannon said. “He asked me, ‘Do you want to go to a football game?’ I said ‘Yeah.’ That was the day before it happened.”

O’Bannon is now preparing for his father’s funeral; going through old photos with his four other siblings, reliving the memories that come with them.

“My future is messed up now,” O’Bannon said. “(It’s my) second loss, first my uncle, now my father. It’s a lot. It’s stressing me out.”

O’Bannon said there’s no doubt his dad is with him in spirit. He plans to use that to pursue his dreams of becoming a doctor.

Until then, the community and Louisville Metro Police, along with the LMPF are picking up where O’Bannon left off.

The fundraising organization will be adopting the five O’Bannon kids to be part of their “Shop with a Cop” program, garnering donations for the family.

”Its sad, but I know the people, they got my back,” O’Bannon said.

The community support means a lot more to the O’Bannon kids, as they won’t have their dad there during what would usually be a festive time of year.

The hardest part, O’Bannon said, is he won’t be able to pick up the phone and get to spend the quality time he’s used to with his dad.

”I’d say, come get me, take me fishing, let’s go,” O’Bannon said.

To help Louisville Metro Police Foundation’s “Shop with a Cop” program, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of two guns brought to JCPS schools found on fifth-grade student
Our informant said what’s going on there is worse than a crime. He said it’s profiting off of...
Driving hours daily for drugs: the troubleshooter investigates
Around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the interstate near the Fairgrounds exit on report of a...
LMPD: Driver rushed to hospital after rollover crash on I-65
Child recovered from stolen car
Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station
The suspect accused of killing a Louisville Paving and Construction worker has been booked into...
Man accused of killing construction worker, shooting officer released from hospital, booked in jail

Latest News

Calls came in around 5 p.m. to the 1400 block of Dixie Highway near the Walgreens on reports of...
LMPD: Man shot in Park Hill neighborhood, police investigating
Mall entrance
St. Matthews PD increasing patrols ahead of shopping season
One person has been rushed to the hospital after a crash on I-64 near the Gene Snyder on...
Driver in critical condition after single-vehicle collision on I-64
William Longwell, 59, has been charged with racketeering, four counts of theft, tax evasion,...
Southern Indiana bar owner arrested for tax evasion, theft