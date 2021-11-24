Johnson scores 14 as IU beats Jackson State 70-35

(WAVE) - Xavier Johnson scored a team-high 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Indiana handled Jackson State (0-5) 70-35 in the Hoosier Classic.

The Hoosiers improved to 5-0. Johnson has battled foul trouble early in the season.

“We brought Xavier here to help run our ball club, and he can’t do it sitting next to me,” IU head coach Mike Woodson said. “And being a point guard, there is a lot of things that come with being a point guard. I’m hard on point guards because they got to run our team and still be able to do the things they’re capable of doing, too.”

Miller Kopp had 12 points and five rebounds for IU and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11 and blocked four shots.

The Hoosiers will face Marshall (4-1) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Hoosier Classic final.

