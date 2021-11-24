Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Johnson scores 14 as IU beats Jackson State 70-35

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 23, 2021 - guard Xavier Johnson #0 of the Indiana Hoosiers during...
BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 23, 2021 - guard Xavier Johnson #0 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game between the Jackson State Tigers and the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Photo By Xavier Daniels/Indiana Athletics(Xavier Daniels/Indiana Athletics | Xavier Daniels/Indiana Athletics)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - Xavier Johnson scored a team-high 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Indiana handled Jackson State (0-5) 70-35 in the Hoosier Classic.

The Hoosiers improved to 5-0. Johnson has battled foul trouble early in the season.

“We brought Xavier here to help run our ball club, and he can’t do it sitting next to me,” IU head coach Mike Woodson said. “And being a point guard, there is a lot of things that come with being a point guard. I’m hard on point guards because they got to run our team and still be able to do the things they’re capable of doing, too.”

Miller Kopp had 12 points and five rebounds for IU and Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11 and blocked four shots.

The Hoosiers will face Marshall (4-1) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Hoosier Classic final.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret and George Herbig were identified as the two victims killed in a crash on Westport Road.
‘That intersection has just become very, very dangerous’: Neighbor speaks on deadly Westport Road crash
Chelsey Rae Jones, 27, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections November 19...
2nd arrest made Ashby Lane in ambush attack
One of two guns brought to JCPS schools found on fifth-grade student
Name of man who died after crash on I-71 released
Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Cane Run Road near Linwood Avenue around 3 p.m.
Student stabbed on JCPS bus at Cane Run Road

Latest News

Jeff Walz's news conference at UofL women's basketball media day
#10 UofL women win 72-32 at Cal Poly
Bellarmine men's head basketball coach Scotty Davenport said Shively Sporting Goods helps...
Penn scores 27 as Bellarmine beats Central Michigan 76-69
Kentucky Artist Aimee Griffith
Churchill Downs releases 2022 ‘Art of the Kentucky Derby’
Kentucky's Tyty Washington Jr celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college...
Washington scores 20 as #10 UK beats Albany 86-61