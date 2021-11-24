Support Local Businesses
Kentucky State Police collecting food items for annual drive

“Cram the Cruiser” is going on at all 16 state police posts.
“Cram the Cruiser” is going on at all 16 state police posts.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police have started collecting donated nonperishable food items for families in need during the holidays.

“Cram the Cruiser” is going on at all 16 state police posts. Collected food is distributed to food banks, shelters, churches and other groups, state police said in a news release.

The drive started Tuesday and continues until Dec. 6.

Troopers will be at grocery and retail stores accepting products like canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, cake mixes, water and powdered milk. Food items may also be dropped off at local police posts.

Posts compete to see which one gathers the most food, said Capt. Paul Blanton, public affairs commander.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

