LMPD: Driver rushed to hospital after rollover crash on I-65

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a multi-vehicle crash with a rollover on I-65 North on Tuesday night.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the interstate near the Fairgrounds exit on report of a rollover crash, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Police arrived and found one vehicle rolled over and two other vehicles that had been struck.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a passenger vehicle was traveling northbound on I-65 when the driver lost control of their vehicle and hit another vehicle traveling north.

The vehicle that was hit rolled over due to the impact, Ellis confirmed.

Louisville Fire and Rescue was called to the scene to help remove the driver from the vehicle that had flipped over. The driver was then rushed to University Hospital where they are expected to survive.

The other drivers of vehicles that were hit in the collision were treated on scene.

No other details were provided. Investigation is ongoing by LMPD.

