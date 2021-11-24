LMPD: Man shot in Park Hill neighborhood, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood on Wednesday evening has sent one man to the hospital, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Calls came in around 5 p.m. to the 1400 block of Dixie Highway near the Walgreens on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

Officers found a man, no age given, who had been shot at the location.

He was sent to University Hospital where he is expected to survive.

There is no word on any possible suspects. LMPD continues its investigation into the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.