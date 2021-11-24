Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Longtime Wytheville volunteer recognized by governor for years of service

Governor Northam recognized Mrs. Betty as a recipient of the 2021 volunteerism and community...
Governor Northam recognized Mrs. Betty as a recipient of the 2021 volunteerism and community service outstanding senior volunteer award.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a volunteer named Mrs. Betty working tirelessly to make sure no one goes hungry.

Every meal she serves is mixed with a little bit of love and faith. For the last decade, she’s poured it all into Open Door Café.

“The Lord spoke my heart about that. And I guess my whole life-- I was a nurse. And I’ve always been interested in helping people and that was just to get the Lord gave me,” said longtime volunteer Betty Robinette.

The café is a donate-what-you-can restaurant serving meals to those experiencing food insecurity.

“When it all started, I would’ve -- I just never dreamed that it would turn into as big a deal as it has,” said Robinette.

“Before Open Door Café we had a community food kitchen. And we did that two days a week. And we did that for about eight years before we came to the Cafe, Betty was one of the first two people that originated that, that cafe, so she’s been doing this for 10 or 12 years, just feeding the hungry,” said Mike Pugh with Open Door Café.

What makes this story special is Governor Northam recognized Mrs. Betty as a recipient of this year’s Volunteerism and Community Service Award.

She’s served at least six hours a week and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“And for years and years and years, she just gives more to others in what she does for herself. She has a smile on her face. She cares. She works forward she advocates,” said Pugh.

“It’s very honoring and very humbling to think, you know because it takes all of us to do this. And so it’s really I feel like it’s fall of us because, you know, the Lord has truly blessed me in that is a staple and this has been a wonderful thing to be able to do. I look forward to it every time that I’ve come,” said Robinette.

The café averages 91 meals per day, with 85% of those meals going to food-insecure individuals.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of two guns brought to JCPS schools found on fifth-grade student
Our informant said what’s going on there is worse than a crime. He said it’s profiting off of...
Driving hours daily for drugs: the troubleshooter investigates
Around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the interstate near the Fairgrounds exit on report of a...
LMPD: Driver rushed to hospital after rollover crash on I-65
The suspect accused of killing a Louisville Paving and Construction worker has been booked into...
Man accused of killing construction worker, shooting officer released from hospital, booked in jail
Child recovered from stolen car
Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station

Latest News

Tony Sanders is described as an athlete who loved cars and had a big personality.
Family of 21-year-old killed on Cecil Avenue asks for closure this holiday season
Dispatchers said calls came in around 8:58 p.m. to the intersection of Fegenbush Lane and...
Man shot and killed inside vehicle in Highview
Johnny Lawson was last seen in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street on Nov. 17, according to...
Operation Return Home issued for missing Louisville man
Scene from family gathered for Thanksgiving dinner
Family therapists advise on keeping controversial topics from ruining holiday gathering
Angel Quezada Cervantez and his former teacher, Tina Vesey, who he now calls Mom.
Teacher adopts special needs student whose mother died when he was small