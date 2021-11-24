Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Man charged with murder in deadly 2020 shooting in Portland

Courtecy Miles, 38, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on murder and robbery charges.
Courtecy Miles, 38, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on murder and robbery charges.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting in the Portland neighborhood back in August 2020.

Courtecy Miles, 38, has been charged with murder and robbery-first degree and has been booked in Louisville Metro Corrections.

According to an arrest report, a witness stated he had dropped off Miles and the victim, later identified as 34-year-old Brian Keith Cardwell, near the 500 block of North 17th Street the afternoon of August 1, 2020.

(Story continues below image)

Louisville Metro Police is investigating following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood that...
Louisville Metro Police is investigating following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood that has killed one man,(WAVE 3 News)

Police said Miles fired multiple shots at Cardwell, killing him at the scene.

Miles was later captured on video at multiple locations following the incident, seen fleeing the victim’s residence carrying a firearm and a bag containing the victim’s property.

An arrest warrant was issued for Miles, and on Tuesday evening, Miles was taken into custody.

In court Wednesday, a judge placed Miles on a $500,000 cash bond.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of two guns brought to JCPS schools found on fifth-grade student
Our informant said what’s going on there is worse than a crime. He said it’s profiting off of...
Driving hours daily for drugs: the troubleshooter investigates
Around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the interstate near the Fairgrounds exit on report of a...
LMPD: Driver rushed to hospital after rollover crash on I-65
Child recovered from stolen car
Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station
The suspect accused of killing a Louisville Paving and Construction worker has been booked into...
Man accused of killing construction worker, shooting officer released from hospital, booked in jail

Latest News

The higher prices coincide with predictions from AAA of 48 million people hitting the road this...
Drivers feel the squeeze of higher gas prices at Thanksgiving
Keyshaun Stewart, 25, is charged with murder, attempted murder of a police officer and other...
Suspect in death of maintenance worker and shooting of officer given $1 million bond
Travelers waited to clear TSA checkpoints at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to...
Travelers of all ages excited to hit the skies again for Thanksgiving
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Woman charged in weekend crash that killed couple