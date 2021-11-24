Man charged with murder in deadly 2020 shooting in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting in the Portland neighborhood back in August 2020.

Courtecy Miles, 38, has been charged with murder and robbery-first degree and has been booked in Louisville Metro Corrections.

According to an arrest report, a witness stated he had dropped off Miles and the victim, later identified as 34-year-old Brian Keith Cardwell, near the 500 block of North 17th Street the afternoon of August 1, 2020.

Police said Miles fired multiple shots at Cardwell, killing him at the scene.

Miles was later captured on video at multiple locations following the incident, seen fleeing the victim’s residence carrying a firearm and a bag containing the victim’s property.

An arrest warrant was issued for Miles, and on Tuesday evening, Miles was taken into custody.

In court Wednesday, a judge placed Miles on a $500,000 cash bond.

