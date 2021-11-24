Norton Healthcare expands reach to repair health gap

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s another pearl added to the Molo Village in the Russell neighborhood.

“For (residents) to have access here means that they can just walk here, take one bus instead of three to get the services they need,” Rev. Dr. Jamesetta Ferguson, executive director of Molo Village said.

Norton Healthcare unveiled this space dedicated to health equity.

Former NFL Player Jamon Brown said he was raised in the area. His grandmother used to across the street in the old Beecher Town Housing projects.

“It’s full circle for me, one to be here, but to actually see it open, but to know the access and resources that Molo Village is bringing to this side of town,” Brown said.

For now, Norton said for now the space will be open as a community space to talk about barriers to healthcare, but soon services dedicated to social work, telehealth medicine and mental health services will be offered.

Norton’s new office is now streamlined with other local businesses like banks, restaurants, and childcare in Molo Village.

“Building relationships with the residents here improves their chances of coming through the door when they are in need,” Ferguson said.

Local leaders added more healthcare access to residents in Russell is highly needed. Norton said it plans to continue with investments like this to close the gap.

In addition to that new space, soon a Norton Mobile unit will be dedicated to the area to provide services like mammograms and colon cancer screenings.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.