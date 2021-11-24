Support Local Businesses
Parents say JCPS policies don’t do enough to prevent guns brought to schools

By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools cite disciplining students according to their policies and procedures; especially as 14 guns have been found on campuses so far this school year.

”Wow. I’m speechless.” Atherton alumnus William Bradley said.

Bradley said he’s not shocked after learning about two guns found at two different schools on Tuesday.

”It ain’t nothing but guns, drugs and violence and it’s got to stop,” Bradley said.

Bradley’s daughter attends Englehard Elementary School. He said everyday he worries until his daughter comes back home.

When asked about the way the school district deal with guns being brought to campus, JCPS references the Student Handbook.

The Behavior Codes are broken down by grade, level offense and category. Weapons and Dangerous Instruments is considered to be a level 3 or 4 offense.

The Behavior Codes also states per Board Policy, anyone who handles a gun will be referred to an alternative school for one year and won’t be able to return to their original school.

Bradley says the disciplinary actions doesn’t seem to keep students from bringing guns.

”Put some security in the buildings,” Bradley said. “Come in, it rings, you got something, and still go with the wand. You never know what people got.”

When Tricia Melian heard about the gun investigators found at her daughter’s high school, she was relieved.

”Huge relief my child was not there, but sad that this is the stuff my kids are having to deal with at such a young age,” Melian said. “Never really anticipated dealing with this as a parent either.”

Melian’s high school junior wasn’t at school for reasons not pertaining to safety.

The mother of three got emails from Atherton; one telling parents no gun was found, then 30 minutes later, investigators found a gun brought in by a student.

”There’s never been a lack of communication from Atherton, which I’m grateful for,” Melian said. “I think they didn’t have all the info yet and they were trying to keep parents up to speed with what was going on.”

Students go through due process with the school. The first step is a verbal or written notice, then they’ll get a chance to present their side and an opportunity to appeal the decision.

