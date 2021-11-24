Support Local Businesses
Penn scores 27 as Bellarmine beats Central Michigan 76-69

Bellarmine men's head basketball coach Scotty Davenport said Shively Sporting Goods helps Bellarmine players be treated first class.
Bellarmine men's head basketball coach Scotty Davenport said Shively Sporting Goods helps Bellarmine players be treated first class.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(WAVE) - Dylan Penn scored 27 points and added five rebounds and five assists as Bellarmine beat Central Michigan 76-69 in the Empire Classic in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After facing the most difficult early season schedule in college basketball history, the Knights picked up their first win in their sixth game.

They have already dropped games to #1 Gonzaga, #2 UCLA and #3 Purdue.

Another one of their defeats was to St. Mary’s. The Gaels will take on Wisconsin on Wednesday in the Championship game of the Maui Invitational, also being played in Las Vegas.

CJ Fleming added 16 points and six rebounds for Bellarmine. Sam DeVault finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

DeVault delivered a key three-point play after the Chippewas had whittled the Knights lead to just 60-58 with 8:06 left. He then drained a three to increase the Bellarmine cushion to 66-58.

“Hard to describe how incredibly proud I am of a very, very special group of young men,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said.

Bellarmine (1-5) returns home to host NCAA Division III Franklin College (2-1) on Sunday at 3 p.m. in Freedom Hall.

