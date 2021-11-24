Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Plan in the works to build South Bend dinosaur museum

The man who built a chocolate company that is synonymous with South Bend renews his commitment...
The man who built a chocolate company that is synonymous with South Bend renews his commitment to establish a dinosaur museum here.
By Mark Peterson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The man who built a chocolate company that is synonymous with South Bend, today renewed his commitment to establish a dinosaur museum here.

Some jokingly refer to Mark Tarner as “Jurassic Mark.”

Tarner has quietly amassed quite a collection of dinosaur bones in his spare time.

“I don’t golf, don’t have a vacation home. I just love to work, and with this, it gives you purpose, you know.”

Mark Tarner has spent the past 29-years building his business called the South Bend Chocolate Company.

28 of those years have been profitable but one of them was nearly devastating. “You know, the virus almost brought us to our knees, and if it hadn’t been for the federal government, we’d have been out of business,” Tarner said.

Today Tarner is back on his feet, showing off his femurs, tail bones, and vertebrae.

“It’s from the Morrison formation from the Jurassic and if you see here, I mean, this is part of the bones, I mean we have over 600.”

The bones were found on private land Tarner leases at a ranch in Montana. Many of the bones were unearthed by Tarner himself, who says he typically spends about three weeks a year at the site.

Paleontologist Stacie Skwarcan has been to the site during the past three summers. “I think it’s really cool because you’re digging up these bones that have been covered up for at least 150-million years and this is the first time any human is seeing them.”

For now, the bones are being stored in warehouses in South Bend, awaiting the day Tarner can carry out his paused plans to pair his two passions—to build dinosaur and chocolate museums on a portion of an 88-acre site at U.S. 20 and the U.S. 31 Bypass.

Tarner says he wants the dinosaur museum to be interactive with kids working on real bones. “If we have fossilized turtles, I’m going to have real turtles,It’s going to be half zoo.”

Tarner believes the concept of a chocolate museum next to the dinosaur museum is unstoppable, and that the project could bring up to 100,000 visitors a year to town. I know, I’m betting everything on that its’ going to be a massive attraction for our community.”

Mark Tarner is expecting to break ground in April of next year and says he should have more details to release in about a month.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of two guns brought to JCPS schools found on fifth-grade student
Our informant said what’s going on there is worse than a crime. He said it’s profiting off of...
Driving hours daily for drugs: the troubleshooter investigates
Around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the interstate near the Fairgrounds exit on report of a...
LMPD: Driver rushed to hospital after rollover crash on I-65
The suspect accused of killing a Louisville Paving and Construction worker has been booked into...
Man accused of killing construction worker, shooting officer released from hospital, booked in jail
Child recovered from stolen car
Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station

Latest News

The higher prices coincide with predictions from AAA of 48 million people hitting the road this...
Drivers feel the squeeze of higher gas prices at Thanksgiving
UPS Worldport in Louisville is hiring seasonal help like they do every year around this time.
UPS looking to hire hundreds for holiday staffing amid statewide worker shortage
“Cram the Cruiser” is going on at all 16 state police posts.
Kentucky State Police collecting food items for annual drive
The higher prices coincide with predictions from AAA of 48 million people hitting the road this...
Drivers feel the squeeze of higher gas prices at Thanksgiving
Culinary students at Western High School prepare meals for local families in need.
JCPS culinary students prepare meals for dozens of families ahead of Thanksgiving