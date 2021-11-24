Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Some Old Spice, Secret aerosol antiperspirants recalled for having benzene

Retailers have been notified to remove the affected product from shelves. All other products...
Retailers have been notified to remove the affected product from shelves. All other products not listed may still be used as intended.(The Proctor & Gamble Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A voluntary recall has been issued for some Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants for having the presence of benzene.

According to the FDA, benzene is classified as a carcinogen and exposure can result in cancers like leukemia or cause life-threatening blood disorders.

The FDA said, “daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” based on cancer risk assessments published by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The following recalled products were distributed nationwide through retail outlets and online:

A voluntary recall has been issued for some Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants...
A voluntary recall has been issued for some Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants for having the presence of benzene.(FDA)

Retailers have been notified to remove the affected product from the shelves. All other products not listed may still be used as intended.

The Procter & Gamble Company will offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted by the recall and can visit Old Spice or Secret for details.

Reach out to a healthcare provider if you feel that you have experienced any problems that may be related to these products.

According to the FDA, adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

  • Complete and submit the report online
  • Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of two guns brought to JCPS schools found on fifth-grade student
Our informant said what’s going on there is worse than a crime. He said it’s profiting off of...
Driving hours daily for drugs: the troubleshooter investigates
Child recovered from stolen car
Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station
Calls came in just around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Dixie Highway and Upper Hunters...
LMPD cruiser involved in multi-vehicle collision in PRP
Around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the interstate near the Fairgrounds exit on report of a...
LMPD: Driver rushed to hospital after rollover crash on I-65

Latest News

FILE - Office of Management and Budget acting director Shalanda Young speaks during a Senate...
Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office
Hiring sign is displayed outside of a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 13,...
US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments
Peter Buck died at a hospital in Danbury, Connecticut, on Nov. 18, Subway said in a statement....
Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90
Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3...
Science Behind the Forecast: How the weather impacts Thanksgiving staples
Clippers are a typical part of Winter weather in the Ohio Valley
Behind the Forecast: What is a Clipper