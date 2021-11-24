Southern Indiana bar owner arrested for tax evasion, theft

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a year-long investigation, Indiana State Police has arrested a Jeffersonville bar owner on several felony charges including tax evasion and theft.

William Longwell, 59, has been charged with racketeering, four counts of theft, tax evasion, theft, and failure to remit Indiana sales tax.

Indiana State Police said the department was contacted by the Indiana Department of Revenue in October 2020 about possible illegal activities by the owner and operator of Johnny D’s Bar on East Maple Street in Jeffersonville, according to a release.

Information about Longwell was sent to police on allegedly under-reporting income and underpaying taxes for multiple years on the establishment.

ISP detectives were granted an arrest warrant as a result of the investigation. Longwell was arrested on Wednesday afternoon without incident and was booked in the Clark County Jail.

The investigation was assisted the Indiana Department of Revenue and the Indiana Excise Police.

