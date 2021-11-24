St. Matthews PD increasing patrols ahead of shopping season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Saint Matthews Police are cautioning shoppers ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

Police have taken two reports in the last month of people having their wallets stolen from their carts while shopping.

The most recent occurred at the Shelbyville Road Trader Joe’s on Sunday.

Police said the victims were distracted by someone coming up and asking questions, while another person grabbed their wallet.

Police said the thieves immediately went to an Apple Store and Best Buy and ran up thousands of dollars on their victims’ credit cards.

The assistant chief suggests shopping with a friend and making it harder for a thief to grab a wallet.

“Just be aware and don’t get too far away from your purse or your wallet, even consider burying it a little bit,” Major Tony Cobaugh said.

Cobaugh said the department will have more uniformed and undercover officers posted around the shopping centers throughout the holidays.

