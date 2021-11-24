Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Suspect in death of maintenance worker and shooting of officer given $1 million bond

Keyshaun Stewart, 25, is charged with murder, attempted murder of a police officer and other...
Keyshaun Stewart, 25, is charged with murder, attempted murder of a police officer and other charges in connection with a Nov. 19 fatal shooting of a road maintenance worker and the wounding of a police officer on the Watterson Expressway.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of killing a highway maintenance worker and shooting an LMPD sergeant in the face received a $1 million bond.

Wednesday morning, Keyshaun Stewart, 25, appeared before a judge for the first time since being released from the hospital Tuesday evening.

According to reports, last Friday Stewart walked up to a highway maintenance vehicle on the Watterson Expressway (I-264) near the Dixie Highway overpass. He then fired through the window, killing Fred O’Bannon, a father of five.

Fred O’Bannon and his sister, Nezze Wilson
Fred O’Bannon and his sister, Nezze Wilson(Family photo)

Stewart then turned his attention to an off-duty LMPD vehicle and shot Sgt. Chris Lane in the face. Despite being shot, Lane chased Stewart and fired, striking him. Lane is now recovering after surgery.

During his arraignment, prosecutors argued Stewart - who showed up in a wheelchair to appear on charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted assault of an officer and other charges - was a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Sgt. Chris Lane of the Louisville Metro Police Department was wounded by Keyshaun Stewart in a...
Sgt. Chris Lane of the Louisville Metro Police Department was wounded by Keyshaun Stewart in a Nov. 19, 2021 shooting on the Watterson Expressway.(Source: LMPD)

WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters discovered Stewart was a convicted felon after breaking into a home and stealing a gun case with a dozen guns inside. He was sentenced to five years in prison. However, Judge Olu Stevens decided to give him five years of probation instead, arguing that jail would cause him damage and fail to rehabilitate him. Stewart then stopped talking to his probation officer and continued to be on the streets until the time of the fatal shooting.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of two guns brought to JCPS schools found on fifth-grade student
Our informant said what’s going on there is worse than a crime. He said it’s profiting off of...
Driving hours daily for drugs: the troubleshooter investigates
Around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the interstate near the Fairgrounds exit on report of a...
LMPD: Driver rushed to hospital after rollover crash on I-65
Child recovered from stolen car
Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station
The suspect accused of killing a Louisville Paving and Construction worker has been booked into...
Man accused of killing construction worker, shooting officer released from hospital, booked in jail

Latest News

WAVE EVENING BACKUP
Travelers waited to clear TSA checkpoints at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to...
Travelers of all ages excited to hit the skies again for Thanksgiving
WAVE 3 News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE 3 News - Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021
You can now own a piece of a Macy's Thanksgiving parade balloon. Also, we get a comprehensive...
Your Money: Economic data report, Apple sues iPhone hackers, Sugar merger lawsuit, Macy's balloons