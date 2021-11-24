Suspect in death of maintenance worker and shooting of officer given $1 million bond

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man accused of killing a highway maintenance worker and shooting an LMPD sergeant in the face received a $1 million bond.

Wednesday morning, Keyshaun Stewart, 25, appeared before a judge for the first time since being released from the hospital Tuesday evening.

According to reports, last Friday Stewart walked up to a highway maintenance vehicle on the Watterson Expressway (I-264) near the Dixie Highway overpass. He then fired through the window, killing Fred O’Bannon, a father of five.

Fred O’Bannon and his sister, Nezze Wilson (Family photo)

Stewart then turned his attention to an off-duty LMPD vehicle and shot Sgt. Chris Lane in the face. Despite being shot, Lane chased Stewart and fired, striking him. Lane is now recovering after surgery.

During his arraignment, prosecutors argued Stewart - who showed up in a wheelchair to appear on charges of murder, attempted murder and attempted assault of an officer and other charges - was a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Sgt. Chris Lane of the Louisville Metro Police Department was wounded by Keyshaun Stewart in a Nov. 19, 2021 shooting on the Watterson Expressway. (Source: LMPD)

WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters discovered Stewart was a convicted felon after breaking into a home and stealing a gun case with a dozen guns inside. He was sentenced to five years in prison. However, Judge Olu Stevens decided to give him five years of probation instead, arguing that jail would cause him damage and fail to rehabilitate him. Stewart then stopped talking to his probation officer and continued to be on the streets until the time of the fatal shooting.

