Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down

When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum so the cranberry sauce will slide out perfectly intact to plop onto your serving dish in a single piece.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Maybe you’ve noticed, or maybe not, but you may wonder why Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce labels are upside down.

The company says it puts the label on that way purposely, so you store the cans with the side you open facing down.

Ocean Spray says it causes the contents to settle and an air bubble to form at the top.

When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on the inside to break the vacuum so the cranberry sauce will slide out perfectly intact to plop onto your serving dish in a single piece.

If you haven’t already secured your cranberry sauce, you could be out of luck. Like many other items, supply chain issues are making it harder to find.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of two guns brought to JCPS schools found on fifth-grade student
Our informant said what’s going on there is worse than a crime. He said it’s profiting off of...
Driving hours daily for drugs: the troubleshooter investigates
Around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the interstate near the Fairgrounds exit on report of a...
LMPD: Driver rushed to hospital after rollover crash on I-65
Child recovered from stolen car
Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station
The suspect accused of killing a Louisville Paving and Construction worker has been booked into...
Man accused of killing construction worker, shooting officer released from hospital, booked in jail

Latest News

Thanksgiving morning will start with rain around WAVE Country. (Pixabay)
FORECAST: Wet Thanksgiving, frigid Black Friday morning!
A woman gives birth on board a Delta flight. (Source: Castaneda family/WGCL via CNN Newsource)
Mother goes into labor mid-flight, delivers baby on plane
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Illinois families of 2 killed in the November 5. incident at the Astroworld concert in Houston...
Illinois families of 2 killed at concert file lawsuits
A woman gives birth on board a Delta flight. (Source: Castaneda family/WGCL via CNN Newsource)
Mother goes into labor mid-flight, delivers baby on plane