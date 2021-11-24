Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Travelers of all ages excited to hit the skies again for Thanksgiving

Travelers waited to clear TSA checkpoints at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to...
Travelers waited to clear TSA checkpoints at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to board flights as they traveled home for Thanksgiving.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get ready and get set for the traveling season.

Last weekend, TSA screened more than four million people at airports across the country. That trend expected to keep going up.

The key to success this holiday season is about arriving early to the airport. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport representatives said the minimum time you need to give yourself is an hour and a half, and even that could be pushing it.

Kids, dogs and families getting to their gate anyway they can the day before Thanksgiving. Natalie Chaudoin, spokesperson for Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, said they are ready for it all.

“We expect to see some record crowds this week,” Chaudoin said. “In the ten day period we’re looking to have about 120,000 total passengers.”

TSA estimates 20 million people will fly for the holiday. Laila Wickliffe is one of them. She’s celebrating her 8th birthday with her first flight.

“This just feels so exciting,” Laila said.

Laila was with her sister and mom for their 6:10 a.m. flight to Arizona. The time and lines made her mom a little nervous, but Laila was focused on the highlights.

“I can’t wait to test out the comfortable seats and the food,” Laila said.

Hopefully she’s not disappointed. Also headed to Arizona is Sebe Topper, who’s also celebrating a birthday.

“I’m excited to get back to traveling because I get to do more things,” Topper said.

Whether you’re packing for a celebration, to bring back leftovers or with intention. Rusty Judy was found in the TSA line with just a jumbo Ziplock bag.

“Just trying to get home,” Judy said. “I’ve got some bare essentials, medicine and some socks.”

In the lines, travelers are looking forward to the time they’ll have and not the moments lost.

“I get to go home and spend time with my grandkids,” Judy said. “I have two grandsons and a great granddaughter that was born about three months ago.”

Topper and his family are on their way to visit old friends.

“They really bring back our old memories,” Topper said.

Breeze and Spirit airlines joined the tarmac this year at the airport, allowing more people to take off from Louisville than before.

If you are picking up someone from the airport, Chaudoin said feel free to pick them up from the departures area on the upper level. The lower level arrivals section is expected to stay congested.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of two guns brought to JCPS schools found on fifth-grade student
Our informant said what’s going on there is worse than a crime. He said it’s profiting off of...
Driving hours daily for drugs: the troubleshooter investigates
Around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the interstate near the Fairgrounds exit on report of a...
LMPD: Driver rushed to hospital after rollover crash on I-65
Child recovered from stolen car
Thief steals car with baby inside from Indiana gas station
The suspect accused of killing a Louisville Paving and Construction worker has been booked into...
Man accused of killing construction worker, shooting officer released from hospital, booked in jail

Latest News

WAVE 3 News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE 3 News - Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021
You can now own a piece of a Macy's Thanksgiving parade balloon. Also, we get a comprehensive...
Your Money: Economic data report, Apple sues iPhone hackers, Sugar merger lawsuit, Macy's balloons
Listen to Science Behind the Forecast with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew every Friday on 89.3...
Science Behind the Forecast: How the weather impacts Thanksgiving staples
Clippers are a typical part of Winter weather in the Ohio Valley
Behind the Forecast: What is a Clipper