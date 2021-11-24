Woman charged in weekend crash that killed couple

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Court documents say multiple 911 calls were received about a speeding car driving erratically on Westport Road in the moments before a deadly Nov. 20 crash in which two people died.

Alyssha A. McFadden, 31, of Louisville, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of operating a vehicle under the influence.

RELATED STORY: ‘That intersection has just become very, very dangerous’: Neighbor speaks on deadly Westport Road crash

The arrest report for McFadden states she was traveling at a high rate of speed and going in and out of traffic while going westbound on Westport Road. Just before 5 p.m., McFadden’s Toyota Camry struck a Ford Edge that was making a left turn from Ambridge Dr. onto Westport Road.

The crash killed the occupants of the Ford, Margaret Herbig, 76, and George Herbig, 82.

Margaret and George Herbig were identified as the two victims killed in a Nov. 20, 2021 crash on Westport Road. (Family Photo)

Louisville Metro police say McFadden had an open bottle of vodka in plain sight in the center console of her car. It also says an officer who interviewed McFadden at University Hospital “smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her person” during the interview.

The results of blood and toxicology reports taken at the hospital after a search warrant was obtained came back at .210.

McFadden is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.