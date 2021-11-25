Support Local Businesses
Family of 21-year-old killed on Cecil Avenue asks for closure this holiday season

By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Tony Sanders is still waiting for an arrest to be made for his death.

The 21-year-old was shot and killed on Cecil Avenue on November 8. Essance Duvall, 19, was also shot that night. She was taken to the hospital, but died weeks later.

“I don’t think it’s set in for me all the way yet,” Tony’s sister, LaKresha Boyd, said.

She said she’ll feel his absence most when he’s not at the table on Thanksgiving, surrounded by his niece and nephews.

“Our hearts are not in it,” she said. “If it wasn’t for the kids, we wouldn’t be doing anything.”

Boyd remembers her brother as the athlete who loved cars and had a big personality. She doesn’t want him to be just another number in the city’s homicide rate.

She especially doesn’t want to be one of the many families without answers.

“People have been dehumanized because of the recurrence of this situation, but this is somebody’s family,” Boyd said.

His mother, Capusine Hightower, is begging the people of Cecil Avenue to come forward with information, saying even the smallest piece of evidence can have a big impact.

“A lot of people do have door cameras these days, we don’t even know if they were even given door cam footage,” Hightower said. “It’s stuff like that. If you’ve seen a car or if you’ve heard gunshots, at least call police right away.”

“Take pride in your neighborhood,” Boyd said. “If you want to see change, be the change for Cecil. If you want the crime to stop, report the crime.”

With Tony’s killer still on the loose, his mom and sister worry another family will feel the same pain of a holiday without their loved one.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call 574-LMPD. You can report a tip anonymously on the department’s online portal.

