FORECAST: Black Friday freeze! Milder in time for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

20s for Black Friday shoppers in the morning

Cloudy, but not quite as cool this weekend

Working up toward 60° next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any drizzle leftover after midnight tonight will change to snow flurries.

Impacts are not expected thanks to ground temperatures and how light this precipitation will be. Clouds will hang around for most of the overnight as lows plummet into the 20s.

Clouds will break up during the morning on Black Friday, but it’ll be of little use as temperatures are expected to stay cold all day long.

The frigid morning start for shoppers won’t improve much by afternoon as highs will be in the 30s to near 40. Friday night looks partly cloudy and cold with lows in the 20s for most areas once again.

Saturday looks mostly cloudy as a fast-moving clipper system from Canada moves across the southern Great Lakes. It looks like this system won’t produce any appreciable precipitation for us, but a spot of drizzle is possible as highs get into the 50s.

Sunday looks mainly dry but reinforcing cold air will only allow high temperatures to get into the 40s during the day. Monday starts a slow warming trend that will take us close to or over 60 degrees by late next week! Our next appreciable precipitation chance will likely hold off until next weekend.

