Gabby Petito’s mother, father tweet tributes to daughter on Thanksgiving

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nichole Schmidt has described herself as a mom on a mission, following the tragic death of her daughter Gabby Petito.

On this Thanksgiving, she tweeted in memory of her daughter, saying she was thankful to have had her in her life.

“Gabby will forever remind me to be grateful for every moment, every breath, and every memory. I will cherish what I’ve had, and have in the present, always. Live with love, laughter and gratitude, " Schmidt wrote.

Joseph Petito also shared a post remembering Gabby.

Gabby’s family established a foundation in their daughter’s name to help in other missing person cases. She included a link in the tweet if you would like to donate.

