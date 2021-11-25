Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Gabby Petito’s mother, father tweet tributes to daughter on Thanksgiving

(Source: FBI)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nichole Schmidt has described herself as a mom on a mission, following the tragic death of her daughter Gabby Petito.

On this Thanksgiving, she tweeted in memory of her daughter, saying she was thankful to have had her in her life.

“Gabby will forever remind me to be grateful for every moment, every breath, and every memory. I will cherish what I’ve had, and have in the present, always. Live with love, laughter and gratitude, " Schmidt wrote.

Joseph Petito also shared a post remembering Gabby.

Gabby’s family established a foundation in their daughter’s name to help in other missing person cases. She included a link in the tweet if you would like to donate.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers said calls came in around 8:58 p.m. on Wednesday to the intersection of Fegenbush...
Man shot and killed in Highview neighborhood identified
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Officers responded to the 600 block of Hecks Lane around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
Teen killed in early Thanksgiving morning shooting identified; second teen critically injured
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Woman charged in weekend crash that killed couple
One person has been rushed to the hospital after a crash on I-64 near the Gene Snyder on...
Driver in critical condition after single-vehicle collision on I-64

Latest News

The Bardstown Fire Department said calls came in for a residential structure fire in the 600...
Crews respond to large house fire in Bardstown
Complete lineup of Light Up Louisville festivities announced at press conference
Light Up Louisville returns downtown on Friday; road closures scheduled
Hokey Weather Facts 11/25/21
WAVE 3 News - Thanksgiving evening, November 25, 2021
WAVE 3 News - Thanksgiving evening, November 25, 2021
The bill would make package theft a felony, similar to mail theft.
Louisville senator seeks felony charges for ‘porch pirates’ in proposed bill