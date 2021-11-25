Support Local Businesses
Indiana man gets probation for entering Capitol on Jan. 6

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall...
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has “deferred” its requests for several dozen pages of Trump administration records at the White House’s urging. But President Joe Biden has again rejected the former president’s invocation of executive privilege on hundreds of additional pages. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A man from Vincennes has been sentenced to three years’ probation for his part in the Jan. 6 riot during which the crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols spared Jonathan Ace Sanders prison time after Sanders pleaded guilty this month to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Three other charges were dropped as a result.

The Indianapolis Star reports that video footage showed Sanders in the Capitol that day. But the FBI investigation in Sanders’ activities began after it received a tip that Sanders was in a Vincennes bakery bragging about being within 70 feet of protester Ashli Babbitt when Capitol police fatally shot her.

The 61-year-old Sanders told investigators he drove to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5 with two friends to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally to support President Donald Trump, who lost re-election the previous November. He said he followed a crowd into the Capitol and “also heard that a lady was shot.”

Sanders also must pay a $500 fine and perform 60 hours of community service.

The judge denied the government’s request to put Sanders on home detention for two months. Prosecutors contended that as a military veteran — Sanders served in the U.S. Air Force veteran — that Sanders was well aware of the potential danger of his “violent entry into the Capitol.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

