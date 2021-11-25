Support Local Businesses
KSP hosting statewide Black Friday sale to help Kentucky children

By purchasing one you help provide funds to keep the program going. Trooper Teddy Bears are...
By purchasing one you help provide funds to keep the program going. Trooper Teddy Bears are provided to children in crisis such as a domestic situation, abuse or given to children suffering from serious illness.(Kentucky State Police)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are getting their paws on the Black Friday scene this holiday season, with a sale on the Trooper Teddy Bear.

The bears are part of the Trooper Teddy Project, used by troopers for more than 30 years to help comfort and connect with kids going through potentially traumatic situations requiring police intervention.

From now through Black Friday, anyone can get a bear of their own for $15.

That is 25% off of the standard $20 price tag.

The program runs on bear sales and donations, and every purchase from this sale allows KSP to buy two more bears for kids in need.

Anyone who buys a bear can pick it up at their local KSP Post location for free.

