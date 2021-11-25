Light Up Louisville returns downtown on Friday; road closures scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the city’s annual holiday events is making a big return this Friday in downtown Louisville.

The 41st annual Light Up Louisville event will take place the day after Thanksgiving outside of Metro Hall on Jefferson and Sixth Streets, according to a press release from the Louisville Metro.

The event returns to an in-person event after last year’s event was adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 4 p.m., AT&T’s Santa’s Workshop on Sixth Street and the Vendor’s Village at Sixth and Jefferson Street will open up for guests. Live entertainment will also perform on the Light Up Louisville stage on the west lawn of Metro Hall.

The Lots of Lights Parade starts at 6:45 p.m. on Fourth and Liberty Streets, turning onto Jefferson Street and ending at Seventh and Jefferson Streets.

A visit from Santa Claus himself will happen at 8 p.m., lighting up the city’s Christmas tree in Jefferson Square Park.

Fireworks from Zambelli will follow the “Light Up Louisville” ceremony.

“Light Up Louisville is one of our most beloved holiday events, and after a global pandemic keeping us apart for so long, we are excited to welcome back this event and visitors to our downtown,” Louisville mayor Greg Fischer. “Louisville’s public safety team is well-trained, has experience in managing large-scale events, and started implementing safety plans months ago to create a safe and welcoming event for families this week.”

COVID precautions will be put into place for the safety of guests, including hosting the event outdoors, offering green screen photos, and creating a loop in Santa’s workshop for kids to pick up crafts and decorate from home.

Several roads will also be closed to traffic from noon to 11:30 p.m. Friday:

Jefferson Street from 3rd to 7th Streets

Liberty Street from 3rd to 7th Streets

Cedar Street from 6th to 7th Streets

4th Street from W. Market to W. Liberty Streets

5th Street from W. Market Street to W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

6th Street from W. Market Street to W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

7th Street from Cedar to W. Jefferson Streets

Armory Place from W. Liberty Street to W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Parking for the event will be available at all non-restricted parking meters around the area, parking garages, and some private surface lots.

For more information on the event, visit Light Up Louisville’s website.

