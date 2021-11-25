Man fighting for his life after robbery at Burger King
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting at a Burger King on Robinson Road Wednesday night.
An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot while being robbed at the restaurant.
The teenager was rushed to UMMC.
A 21-year-old man was also robbed in this same incident, but police have not released any other details.
