Man fighting for his life after robbery at Burger King

(WAVE 3 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a shooting at a Burger King on Robinson Road Wednesday night.

An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot while being robbed at the restaurant.

The teenager was rushed to UMMC.

A 21-year-old man was also robbed in this same incident, but police have not released any other details.

