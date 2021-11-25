Man shot and killed in Highview neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was shot and killed inside of a vehicle in the Highview neighborhood on Wednesday night has been identified by officials.

Desmond Lamont Bell, 48, was killed due to injuries sustained in a drive-by shooting on the intersection of Fegenbush and Glaser Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Bell’s cause of death has been ruled a homicide.

Calls came in around 8:58 p.m. on Wednesday to the intersection on reports of a shooting, MetroSafe dispatchers said.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed when officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside of a vehicle.

The man, later identified as Bell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is the city’s 174th homicide of the year, which breaks the record number of homicides in the Louisville Metro previously set in 2020.

Mitchell said there are currently no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.