Man shot and killed inside vehicle in Highview

Dispatchers said calls came in around 8:58 p.m. to the intersection of Fegenbush Lane and Glaser Lane on reports of a shooting.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Highview neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Dispatchers said calls came in around 8:58 p.m. to the intersection of Fegenbush Lane and Glaser Lane on reports of a shooting, according to MetroSafe dispatchers.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed when officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot inside of a vehicle.

The man, no age given, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is the city’s 174th homicide of the year, which breaks the record number of homicides in the Louisville Metro previously set in 2020.

Mitchell said there are currently no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

