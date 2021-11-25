Operation Return Home issued for missing Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are searching for a missing 41-year-old man from Louisville last seen a week ago.

Johnny Lawson was last seen in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street on Nov. 17, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Lawson is listed as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said Lawson has a medical condition and is possibly in need of treatment.

Anyone with any information on Lawson’s whereabouts is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.