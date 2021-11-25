Support Local Businesses
Operation Return Home issued for missing Louisville man

Johnny Lawson was last seen in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street on Nov. 17, according to...
Johnny Lawson was last seen in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street on Nov. 17, according to Louisville Metro Police.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are searching for a missing 41-year-old man from Louisville last seen a week ago.

Johnny Lawson was last seen in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street on Nov. 17, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Lawson is listed as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said Lawson has a medical condition and is possibly in need of treatment.

Anyone with any information on Lawson’s whereabouts is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

