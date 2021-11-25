Pictures show ransacked home during accused killer’s previous felony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect accused of murdering a highway maintenance worker and shooting an off-duty officer in the face had previously caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to a home he ransacked.

According to court documents, back in 2018, Keyshaun Stewart broke into a home, stole a gun case and was trying to load it into a car when an officer responding to the burglary saw them. They then took off in the car before crashing it and running on foot.

The gun case contained 12 guns inside, along with jewelry and the victim’s late wife’s ashes.

Pictures of the inside of the home Stewart burglarized show mattresses flipped over, a room turned inside out, drawers dumped, wires pulled out of the wall. Even kitty litter and pet food were scattered all over the floor.

Amber Stull, who lives nearby, remembers the day of the burglary in January 2018, when she saw Stewart and a co-defendant running from the cops.

“He hopped the privacy fence and shoved his way underneath of a shed,” Stull told WAVE 3 News.

Stewart ran after crashing the car he was in into bushes, barely missing a home.

“There was helicopters flying around; cop cars flying down the street,” Stull said.

Stewart later changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of complicity to commit burglary in the third.

“I don’t even know how he would get out of jail to begin with,” she questioned.

WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters found Stewart had received a five year sentence. However, Jefferson County Judge Olu Stevens gave him five years of probation instead. In court documents, the judge wrote that jail time would be harmful to the suspect and would not rehabilitate him.

The prosecutor with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Jessica Kinsley, did not object to the probation, court records show.

“The Commonwealth takes no stand on probation,” the documents state.

Records show Stewart then violated that probation by not meeting with his parole officer or answering his calls.

“We need to start holding these judges accountable,” Stull said. “At some point, because it’s just going to keep happening.”

Now Fred O’Bannon, a father of five is dead and an officer is recovering after being shot in the face.

“You can’t even go to work these days without something happening,” Stull said. “It’s horrible.”

WAVE 3 News has reached out to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Officer to inquire why the prosecutor did not object to probation. WAVE 3 News has also reached out to Judge Olu Stevens for comment about his decision to place Stewart on probation.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.