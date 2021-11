Rainy today but turning colder tonight. Wind chills in the teens/20s by sunrise Friday!

SNOW BOARD:

Late Tonight: Drizzle may end as flurries east of I-65, no impact

Next Weekend: Rain or Snow

December looks busy but we have some quiet days coming before all that noise kicks in.

Happy Thanksgiving!

