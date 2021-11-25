Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Wayside Christian Mission continues Thanksgiving tradition with some COVID restrictions

This year, all the volunteers had to present proof of vaccination at orientation.
This year, all the volunteers had to present proof of vaccination at orientation.(WAVE 3 News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wayside Christian Mission welcomed back their yearly Thanksgiving tradition this year with a few restrictions.

“I’m very happy that we can offer this extravaganza again this year,” Wayside’s Chief Operating Officer Nina Mosely told WAVE 3 News.

The yearly thanksgiving tradition got side railed last year because of COVID-19. They had fewer volunteers and served some of the food in containers and outdoors.

This year, all the volunteers had to present proof of vaccination at orientation. Masks were a must and rapid COVID tests were on site.

“It’s very different, because we do have to keep in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have to keep our clients safe as well as our volunteers who come in,” Mosely said.

She added that more than 80 percent of the homeless population they serve are vaccinated.

This year, the number of volunteers was less than years past, but some still made volunteering a family affair.

“It’s my way of giving back and just counting my blessings, because I am so fortunate myself that I do have an opportunity to give back,” James, a volunteer, said. “Plus, I enjoy it.”

For others, the thousands of lives lost to COVID and the isolation and restrictions the pandemic brought along made volunteering this year even more special.

“We seem to take things for granted sometimes and it puts things in perspective, I’m really thankful,” another volunteer said.

The extravaganza this year included music and even karaoke. They expected to serve about 400 people.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers said calls came in around 8:58 p.m. on Wednesday to the intersection of Fegenbush...
Man shot and killed in Highview neighborhood identified
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Woman charged in weekend crash that killed couple
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
The suspect accused of killing a Louisville Paving and Construction worker has been booked into...
Man accused of killing construction worker, shooting officer released from hospital, booked in jail
One person has been rushed to the hospital after a crash on I-64 near the Gene Snyder on...
Driver in critical condition after single-vehicle collision on I-64

Latest News

The higher prices coincide with predictions from AAA of 48 million people hitting the road this...
Drivers feel the squeeze of higher gas prices at Thanksgiving
UPS Worldport in Louisville is hiring seasonal help like they do every year around this time.
UPS looking to hire hundreds for holiday staffing amid statewide worker shortage
“Cram the Cruiser” is going on at all 16 state police posts.
Kentucky State Police collecting food items for annual drive
The higher prices coincide with predictions from AAA of 48 million people hitting the road this...
Drivers feel the squeeze of higher gas prices at Thanksgiving