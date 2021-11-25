Wayside Christian Mission continues Thanksgiving tradition with some COVID restrictions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wayside Christian Mission welcomed back their yearly Thanksgiving tradition this year with a few restrictions.

“I’m very happy that we can offer this extravaganza again this year,” Wayside’s Chief Operating Officer Nina Mosely told WAVE 3 News.

The yearly thanksgiving tradition got side railed last year because of COVID-19. They had fewer volunteers and served some of the food in containers and outdoors.

This year, all the volunteers had to present proof of vaccination at orientation. Masks were a must and rapid COVID tests were on site.

“It’s very different, because we do have to keep in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have to keep our clients safe as well as our volunteers who come in,” Mosely said.

She added that more than 80 percent of the homeless population they serve are vaccinated.

This year, the number of volunteers was less than years past, but some still made volunteering a family affair.

“It’s my way of giving back and just counting my blessings, because I am so fortunate myself that I do have an opportunity to give back,” James, a volunteer, said. “Plus, I enjoy it.”

For others, the thousands of lives lost to COVID and the isolation and restrictions the pandemic brought along made volunteering this year even more special.

“We seem to take things for granted sometimes and it puts things in perspective, I’m really thankful,” another volunteer said.

The extravaganza this year included music and even karaoke. They expected to serve about 400 people.

