YMCA brings Turkey Trot Thanksgiving race back in-person

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An annual Thanksgiving Day tradition for the Northeast Family YMCA in Louisville has returned as an in-person event.

On Thursday, the YMCA hosted their 51st Annual Turkey Trot Fun Run/Walk and Kids Trot at their location on Mill Brook Road.

The event promotes healthy exercise and activity right before many sit down for Thanksgiving dinner.

The Turkey Trot is a four-mile race that was also offered as a virtual option as well. Kids were also able to participate in a smaller-scale Kids’ Trot outside the YMCA building.

Kenny Hoerter, District Executive Director of the Northeast Family YMCA, said it’s great to be able for people to join up in person this year, as the event had been affected by COVID in 2020.

“I can’t tell you how many people have come up and thanked us for having this year’s race,” Hoerter said. “They said they’d be out here if it was a blizzard. They just love being part of it, and just very thankful that we offered it again this year.”

Hoerter said more than 1,100 people participated in today’s four-mile race, which benefits the YMCA and helps offer financial assistance to those in need.

