Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

BLACK FRIDAY FORECAST: Low prices, low wind chills!

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • COLD: Wind chills staying in the 20s all-day today
  • WEEKEND: Warmer Saturday and breezy, cooling back down Sunday
  • NEXT WEEK: Warm surge expected mid to late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s going to be a cold day for shopping with wind chills in the 20s for the day. We will at least pick up some decent sunshine.

Friday night will be a cold night again with lows below freezing.

Saturday will feature an increase in some clouds later in the day as a clipper approaches the Ohio Valley. The wind will become gusty into the afternoon which will help to warm us into the 50s.

Mainly cloudy with wind gusts increasing and staying up through the night. That should keep temperatures from falling much as well.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/26 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/26 4AM Update

Most Read

Dispatchers said calls came in around 8:58 p.m. on Wednesday to the intersection of Fegenbush...
Man shot and killed in Highview neighborhood identified
Officers responded to the 600 block of Hecks Lane around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
Teen killed in early Thanksgiving morning shooting identified; second teen critically injured
Man fighting for his life after robbery at Burger King
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
One person has been rushed to the hospital after a crash on I-64 near the Gene Snyder on...
Driver in critical condition after single-vehicle collision on I-64

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/26 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 11/26 4AM Update
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Thanksgiving Edition
Clippers are a typical part of Winter weather in the Ohio Valley
Behind the Forecast: What is a Clipper
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your pre-Thanksgiving forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Midday Nov. 24, 2021