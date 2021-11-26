BLACK FRIDAY FORECAST: Low prices, low wind chills!

WEATHER HEADLINES

COLD: Wind chills staying in the 20s all-day today

WEEKEND: Warmer Saturday and breezy, cooling back down Sunday

NEXT WEEK: Warm surge expected mid to late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s going to be a cold day for shopping with wind chills in the 20s for the day. We will at least pick up some decent sunshine.

Friday night will be a cold night again with lows below freezing.

Saturday will feature an increase in some clouds later in the day as a clipper approaches the Ohio Valley. The wind will become gusty into the afternoon which will help to warm us into the 50s.

Mainly cloudy with wind gusts increasing and staying up through the night. That should keep temperatures from falling much as well.

