Crews respond to large house fire in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Nelson County on Thursday morning.

The Bardstown Fire Department said calls came in for a residential structure fire in the 600 block of Moore Avenue around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Crews found the fire coming from the right side of the structure. Assistance was then requested for the Nelson County Fire and Rescue fire team to help extinguish the flames with Southeast Bullitt Fire Station 1 on standby.

According to the post on Facebook, the fire started on the first floor and moved its way up into the home’s attic.

Fire crews ventilated the roof in order to improve working conditions in the attic.

The Salvation Army also responded to the scene to provide aid to the firefighters and tenants.

