Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Crews respond to large house fire in Bardstown

The Bardstown Fire Department said calls came in for a residential structure fire in the 600...
The Bardstown Fire Department said calls came in for a residential structure fire in the 600 block of Moore Avenue around 8 a.m.(Bardstown Fire Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Nelson County on Thursday morning.

The Bardstown Fire Department said calls came in for a residential structure fire in the 600 block of Moore Avenue around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Crews found the fire coming from the right side of the structure. Assistance was then requested for the Nelson County Fire and Rescue fire team to help extinguish the flames with Southeast Bullitt Fire Station 1 on standby.

According to the post on Facebook, the fire started on the first floor and moved its way up into the home’s attic.

Fire crews ventilated the roof in order to improve working conditions in the attic.

The Salvation Army also responded to the scene to provide aid to the firefighters and tenants.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers said calls came in around 8:58 p.m. on Wednesday to the intersection of Fegenbush...
Man shot and killed in Highview neighborhood identified
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Officers responded to the 600 block of Hecks Lane around 2:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
Teen killed in early Thanksgiving morning shooting identified; second teen critically injured
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Woman charged in weekend crash that killed couple
One person has been rushed to the hospital after a crash on I-64 near the Gene Snyder on...
Driver in critical condition after single-vehicle collision on I-64

Latest News

Construction Worker's Kids Adopted by LMPD, LMPF for "Shop with a Cop"
Fred O’Bannon’s children thankful for LMPD, LMPF ‘Shop with a Cop’ adoption
Lockers at Gwinn Middle School.
Parents say JCPS policies don’t do enough to prevent guns brought to schools
Fred O’Bannon’s sister and aunt spoke about who he was and how he changed his life around.
‘All we got now is memories’: Family of killed construction worker sends message to shooter
Sherry and Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
5 years has passed since mysterious death of Crystal Rogers’ father, Tommy Ballard