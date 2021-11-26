FORECAST: Another cold night

WEATHER HEADLINES

20s for most overnight

Cloudy at times, but dry this weekend

60s may return for a couple days next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect another cold night with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 20s.

We’ll see some sunshine early Saturday, but clouds increase at times during the afternoon. Winds from the southwest will push us into the lower 50s.

A few clouds linger into the evening, but will likely fade enough for a partly cloudy sky to allow temperatures to fall back into the 30s.

A clipper dives through central Indiana Sunday with clouds increasing for a period of time. Look for highs in the 40s.

Temperatures will work to warm next week. In fact, long range data suggests that 60s may return by Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep it dry until late next week too!

