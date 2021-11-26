Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Another cold night

By Kevin Harned
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 20s for most overnight
  • Cloudy at times, but dry this weekend
  • 60s may return for a couple days next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect another cold night with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 20s.

We’ll see some sunshine early Saturday, but clouds increase at times during the afternoon. Winds from the southwest will push us into the lower 50s.

A few clouds linger into the evening, but will likely fade enough for a partly cloudy sky to allow temperatures to fall back into the 30s.

A clipper dives through central Indiana Sunday with clouds increasing for a period of time. Look for highs in the 40s.

Temperatures will work to warm next week. In fact, long range data suggests that 60s may return by Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep it dry until late next week too!

