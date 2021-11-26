Louisville shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day after Thanksgiving is the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season, first with Black Friday, followed by Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday was launched by the credit card company American Express in 2010 to help boost the local economy during the recession.

This year, some Louisville businesses are depending on this day to recover from COVID-19.

“In the beginning (of the pandemic) it was very scary, the unknown of what might happen,” Bridget Davis, the owner of Mahonia in Nulu said.

Mahonia had to close its doors for 14 months during the pandemic. During that time, Davis found ways to adapt by launching an online site where customers shop and work with local suppliers to work around the supply chain shortages.

“We just got really good at pivoting and finding ways to reach our customers even though they couldn’t come in the store,” Davis said.

Mahonia is preparing for an influx of foot traffic for Small Business Saturday. Similarly, 63% of other small businesses around the country that responded to an American Express survey said that they are expecting a bigger holiday shopping season this year compared to last.

In the Highlands, Dot Fox Clothing Culture had its fair share of challenges during the pandemic, but that didn’t stop the store from launching a coffee bar inside the shop.

“We’ve definitely embraced the change that COVID brought,” lead barista Amy Rogers said. “There’s a glow that happens during this weekend, and everybody get a little boost off that for sure.”

For every $100 spent at small businesses, $68 stays in the local community. Rogers said that is reason enough to shop local.

“It’s so easy to just buy stuff off Amazon, but it’s so much more meaningful to walk into a shop and really find that connection with an item and know that you’re buying it, and its holistic, and its local, and that you’re helping someone pay their bills by buying that,” Rogers said.

