The UofL Defense Leads the Way in Blowout of Mississippi State

University of Louisville freshman forward Samuell Williamson on the Cardinals preparations for North Carolina Central.
University of Louisville freshman forward Samuell Williamson on the Cardinals preparations for North Carolina Central.
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASSAU, Bahamas (WAVE) - In their first game away from the KFC Yum! Center the University of Louisville basketball team hammered Mississippi State 72-58 in the Baha Mar Championships in the Bahamas.

UofL went on a 21-6 run, led by junior forward, Samuel Williamson off the bench. He scored 13 of his game-high 15 in the first half. Sophomore Dre Davis made just his second three pointer of the season during that run. He finished with 12. The Cards led 41-25 at the break.

The onslaught continued in the second half. Davis came up with the steal, and dished a sweet no look pass to Jaelyn Withers for the slam.
Cards led by 20. They would lead by as much as 28 in the second half. UofL will face Maryland in the championship game on Saturday.

