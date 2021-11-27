Family creates bereavement boxes for those coping with loss of a child

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Coping with the loss of a baby is a heavy burden for any family. That’s why one Owens Cross Roads family is using their story of loss, to help others deal with tragedy.

On June 20, 2020, Lacey and Hans Schoff lost their son, Ryker after his heart stopped beating shortly after being born early, at 37 weeks.

After Ryker’s passing, Lacey’s mom gave her the book: Mommy, please don’t cry. There are no tears in heaven.

It was then she knew she wanted to help other mothers dealing with infant loss and gift them with the same book.

She created a fundraiser on Facebook, and donations started pouring in. That is how Ryker’s Rainbow nonprofit was born.

“When you get that kind of support from the community, that’s a lot of books to buy. So we weren’t really sure what our next steps were going to be. So we ended up starting a memorial fund with Huntsville Hospital Foundation and started a nonprofit,” said Lacey Schoff.

Next, bereavement boxes that include a journal, book, a feather pen, candle, angel ornament, hand lotion and bath steaming bombs, and custom ceramic memory plate were created.

So far, over 200 bereavement boxes have been donated to families in north Alabama and out of state and are available at surrounding hospitals in the area.

“The conversations that we have with other families after they lose a child are ongoing. They change every week from sitting with the grief counselor, from the mama going back to work or the holidays come along, or how do I talk to my older son or daughter,” said Schoff.

In 2022, the Schoff’s will be rolling out sibling support that provides a stuffed animal and a book to explain grief.

Lacey and Hans are also expecting a baby boy in late March of next year.

