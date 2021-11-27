FORECAST: Breezy and a bit warmer

WEATHER HEADLINES

Breezy for the UK/UL game

Long, dry stretch of weather

60s may return for a couple days next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Becoming breezy today with a mix of sun and clouds. We will try to warm into the lower 50s for a few hours this afternoon. A few clouds linger

into the evening, but will likely fade enough for a partly cloudy sky to allow temperatures to fall back into the 30s. A clipper dives through central Indiana Sunday with

clouds increasing for a period of time. Look for highs in the 40s. A few clouds and light winds will allow for a chilly night Sunday into Monday. Lows will dip into the 20s

once again.

