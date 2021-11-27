FORECAST: Cool couple of days before a warmup

WEATHER HEADLINES

Not quite as cold overnight tonight

Staying dry most of the upcoming week

60s return by late week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll have a few clouds overnight as temperatures drop into the chilly 30s once again.

It’ll stay dry as rain and snow moving through Indiana and Ohio will stay to our north.

A few clouds are possible Sunday morning but by the afternoon they’ll be less likely. It’ll stay dry as highs only get into the 40s thanks to cold air diving in from the north.

Clouds moving back in on Sunday night will produce a partly cloudy sky for us.

Lows will plummet into the 20s by Monday morning, so bundle up! Monday is another cool day in the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. The dry weather continues!

Temperatures will ramp up through the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday of next week before we see the return of the 60s by Thursday and Friday.

This mild weather will come with rain chances by the weekend, and even a snowflake or two could be involved depending on the exact track of our next system.

