Health officials concern over new COVID-19 variant grows

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - A newly discovered COVID-19 variant has health experts deeply concerned.

The variant, labeled as “Omicron” by the World Health Organization, was first detected in South Africa.

Health officials said positive COVID cases of the Omicron variant are increasing in almost all of South Africa’s provinces.

Experts warn the recent surge of the variant could mean it is more contagious then previous ones.

Testing is underway to determine if the COVID vaccines are effective against the Omicron variant.

As a precaution, President Joe Biden is restricting travel for non-U.S. citizens from South Africa and seven other countries in the region starting Monday.

About a dozen other countries have taken similar action, including the United Kingdom.

